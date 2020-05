Just wondering if anyone might have any thoughts on the above.

What I would like is just something simple to stack external HDDs, as is, not shucked, in a set of trays, so I can have say 4 or 5 of them. Was thinking of a stack of letter trays, except they're just to big I imagine. Or maybe some kind of stand for holding CDs or Blurays (slide a bluray case in and add a hdd above that, another case, another hdd...). Any thoughts maybe ?