Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingIntel NUC NUC8i5BEH/Plex server advice please


318 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#271705 23-May-2020 13:01
Send private message quote this post

Hello all,

 

I currently run (24/7) an old PC as my Plex home media server:

 

  • OS: Ubuntu 20.04 LTS x86_64
  • CPU: Pentium E5200 (2) @ 2.500GHz
  • Memory: 4GB
  • Swapfile: 4GB
  • Internal 60GB SSD
  • Internal Seagate Barracuda 4TB HDD x2

Looking at upgrading (& downsizing) to this:

 

A few queries i need advice on please:

 

     

  1. First and foremost will it do the job?
  2. What 2.5" HDD do i look for? Preferably around the 500GB-1TB region.
  3. Can i take my existing internal HDD's listed above and run them as external HDD's via USB3?
  4. Does anyone have experience with a similar setup?
  5. Have i missed anything?

 

Any help would be much appreciated.

 

Thank you

 

 




Windows 10 Pro - Lubuntu 20.04 - MX Linux 19

Create new topic
1932 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2490049 23-May-2020 13:04
Send private message quote this post

Why are you changing?

 

What are you expecting to be different?




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 



318 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2490051 23-May-2020 13:13
Send private message quote this post

mentalinc: Why are you changing? What are you expecting to be different?

 

Boost in overall performance really. I have a separate laptop for general use but 99% of the time i use the server as my go-to.




Windows 10 Pro - Lubuntu 20.04 - MX Linux 19

 
 
 
 


846 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2490060 23-May-2020 14:03
Send private message quote this post

You don't mention how many streams you might be serving at once or how much transcoding you'll be doing.

 

Even so, the best guess short answer is: Yes it'll handle it fine

 

I used to run Plex on an AMD Athlon 64 3200. It could handle a few streams happily enough but really only one transcoding stream.

 

Edit: Let me address the questions better:

 

  • First and foremost will it do the job?
    Yep should be fine

  • What 2.5" HDD do i look for? Preferably around the 500GB-1TB region.
    If you're going to run it 24x7 get a HDD thats designed for NAS or video surveillance applications

  • Can i take my existing internal HDD's listed above and run them as external HDD's via USB3?
    Yep - just need an external case

  • Does anyone have experience with a similar setup?
    How similar? I run my Plex server on an Ubuntu VM (currently 18.04 but will upgrade when 20.04.1 is out....or maybe before). Host is a AMD Ryzen 1600, VM has 4 logical cores and 1 GB of RAM. I map a 3TB 3.5" HDD to the VM directly for the media. Will possibly move to a docker container in the future.

  • Have i missed anything?
    Sounds like you're lacking some confidence somewhere and I cant quite see where. You seem to have the main bases covered. Plex doesn't really need powerful hardware - it can run on NAS devices! Amount of storage is dependent on how much media you own though I'd advise this: You can never have too much storage so go larger over smaller.



318 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2490064 23-May-2020 14:11
Send private message quote this post

nzkc:

 

You don't mention how many streams you might be serving at once or how much transcoding you'll be doing.

 

Even so, the best guess short answer is: Yes it'll handle it fine

 

I used to run Plex on an AMD Athlon 64 3200. It could handle a few streams happily enough but really only one transcoding stream.

 

 

Yes sorry.

 

Most streams I've had at once is 3-4, no issues. As for transcoding, the only issues i had at the beginning were the clients were not set to receive original quality. Once that setting was changed its been fine, still get the odd one needing transcoding but again no issues.

 

I'm guessing the NUC will be a big step up in performance from what i currently have.




Windows 10 Pro - Lubuntu 20.04 - MX Linux 19

6277 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2490065 23-May-2020 14:21
Send private message quote this post

The biggest improvement will be the ability to handle hevc natively



318 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2490067 23-May-2020 14:25
Send private message quote this post

nzkc:

 

  • What 2.5" HDD do i look for? Preferably around the 500GB-1TB region.
    If you're going to run it 24x7 get a HDD thats designed for NAS or video surveillance applications

  • Can i take my existing internal HDD's listed above and run them as external HDD's via USB3?
    Yep - just need an external case

  • Does anyone have experience with a similar setup?
    How similar? I run my Plex server on an Ubuntu VM (currently 18.04 but will upgrade when 20.04.1 is out....or maybe before). Host is a AMD Ryzen 1600, VM has 4 logical cores and 1 GB of RAM. I map a 3TB 3.5" HDD to the VM directly for the media. Will possibly move to a docker container in the future.

  • Have i missed anything?
    Sounds like you're lacking some confidence somewhere and I cant quite see where. You seem to have the main bases covered. Plex doesn't really need powerful hardware - it can run on NAS devices! Amount of storage is dependent on how much media you own though I'd advise this: You can never have too much storage so go larger over smaller.

 

Thank you

 

I suppose all I'm after is some reassurance that I'm making the right decision before spending the $$$.

 

Been running the server for idk 1-2yrs (Linux for longer) and over time have increased the ram, added another 4TB HDD. Plex runs in docker, same with Radarr/Sonarr/Jackett etc. Just wanted to make sure the NUC will do it easily, that the jump in HW will be worth it, have a lower power consumption and that my existing HDD's can be utilized.




Windows 10 Pro - Lubuntu 20.04 - MX Linux 19



318 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2490068 23-May-2020 14:27
Send private message quote this post

gehenna: The biggest improvement will be the ability to handle hevc natively

 

This is one area my current setup chokes on, wont even entertain it. Ive since changed my Radarr settings to exclude HEVC content.




Windows 10 Pro - Lubuntu 20.04 - MX Linux 19

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.