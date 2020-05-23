Hello all,
I currently run (24/7) an old PC as my Plex home media server:
- OS: Ubuntu 20.04 LTS x86_64
- CPU: Pentium E5200 (2) @ 2.500GHz
- Memory: 4GB
- Swapfile: 4GB
- Internal 60GB SSD
- Internal Seagate Barracuda 4TB HDD x2
Looking at upgrading (& downsizing) to this:
- https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BPCINT86520/Intel-NUC-BEAN-CANYON-NUC8i5BEH4-Barebone-i5-8259U?qr=pspy&ref=pricespy
- https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMCRU079100/Crucial-8GB-DDR4-SODIMM-2400-MTs-PC4-19200-CL17-SR?qr=pspy&ref=pricespy x2
- https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDCRU31500/Crucial-MX500-500GB-M2-2280-560MBs-reading--510MBs?qr=pspy&ref=pricespy
- Plus it has room inside for a 2.5" HDD - not sure what to look for with this??
A few queries i need advice on please:
- First and foremost will it do the job?
- What 2.5" HDD do i look for? Preferably around the 500GB-1TB region.
- Can i take my existing internal HDD's listed above and run them as external HDD's via USB3?
- Does anyone have experience with a similar setup?
- Have i missed anything?
Any help would be much appreciated.
Thank you