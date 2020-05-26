Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing Hdd swap advice, does random speed matter for storage?


147 posts

Master Geek


#271754 26-May-2020 08:25


Hi, I have a sff case with an older 3.5" 7200rpm 1tb drive. I could keep the 3.5" but it would mean the ssd I want to put my os on would be floating in the case against the cpu. It is for an optiplex 9010, I know I can use a cd drive adapter, but unless there is a clear advantage would rather keep the cd drive as it is 

 

The other option is a 3.5" to dual 2.5" adapter. I would have ssd for the os and a 1tb 5400rpm 2.5" laptop drive for storage. 

 

I notice looking at benchmarks, although  2.5" drives have faster read/write speeds the older 7200rpm 3.5" drive destroys a 2.5" 5400rpm drive in random speeds by 50-80%. Does this matter for a storage drive (photos, documents, video, maybe some larger programs/games)

 

Specifically..

 

https://hdd.userbenchmark.com/Compare/Hitachi-HUA721010KLA330-1TB-vs-Toshiba-MQ01ABD100-1TB/m3043vsm784

 

Thanks

38 posts

Geek


  #2491513 26-May-2020 08:37


Just to go off on a tangent, have you thought about velcro-ing or using double sided tape to stick the SSD to somewhere in the case?

 

They're stupidly light and have no moving parts so it would be fine. The mounting points for SSD's in the case I have don't use screws at all, just a sort of push fit method into rubber grommets.

