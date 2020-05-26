Hi, I have a sff case with an older 3.5" 7200rpm 1tb drive. I could keep the 3.5" but it would mean the ssd I want to put my os on would be floating in the case against the cpu. It is for an optiplex 9010, I know I can use a cd drive adapter, but unless there is a clear advantage would rather keep the cd drive as it is

The other option is a 3.5" to dual 2.5" adapter. I would have ssd for the os and a 1tb 5400rpm 2.5" laptop drive for storage.

I notice looking at benchmarks, although 2.5" drives have faster read/write speeds the older 7200rpm 3.5" drive destroys a 2.5" 5400rpm drive in random speeds by 50-80%. Does this matter for a storage drive (photos, documents, video, maybe some larger programs/games)

Specifically..

https://hdd.userbenchmark.com/Compare/Hitachi-HUA721010KLA330-1TB-vs-Toshiba-MQ01ABD100-1TB/m3043vsm784

Thanks