So a fan has given up the ghost on my second hand Gigabyte GTX 980 G1. Wanted to get people thoughts if its worth trying to source a replacement fan or just replacing the GPU.

I haven't looked at Graphics cards in a while and I see there a quite a few models out now. The main games I am playing are Dota 2 and Borderlands 3.

Are there any cards you guys would recommend? I think the budget will stretch to $700

Cheers