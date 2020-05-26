Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing
HELP - RX470 Crashes at 61deg .. never 59 or 60 .. only at 61 deg


#271769 26-May-2020 14:10
So I got an RX470 4GB Gigabyte G1 Gaming for my sons DELL (it just fit) ..
https://www.gigabyte.com/nz/Graphics-Card/GV-RX470G1-GAMING-4GD#kf

 

It was ok for a few days, but the fans were really loud and when I spun by hand they felt horrible.
I got new fans from AliExpress and they work well, no noise and solid RPM etc but since I put them on it crashes at 61deg. I put the old fans back but it still crashes at 61deg.  

 

I reflashed vBIOS from Gigabyte Website but didnt help.

 

If I use AMD settings or MSI afterburner to push fans to about 60% it stays under 61deg and will not crash, can run FurMark for over 2 hours, but drop fans back to 40% or leave them on auto (start at 33% and then got to 50%) and temp hits 61deg and it crashes.

 

I think the silicon must be OK, RAM passed all the tests I could find .. I'm assuming somewhere internally when it hits 61deg it thinks its hit 95 and shuts down for safety.

 

Anyone seen this before ?
Could swapping the fans I have done some damage ?

 

Got any ideas on a solution as the noise from running fans this fast is getting a bit annoying now.

  #2491878 26-May-2020 14:36
What do you mean when you say crashes?

 

What are your other system temps?

 

Is the pc an oem Dell ex office pc? If its shutting down its perhaps too much load on the power supply?

 

 

  #2491879 26-May-2020 14:39
Did you reapply the heatpaste?

 
 
 
 


  #2491883 26-May-2020 14:45
Sounds like the PSU is hitting its power limit and shutting down. What size PSU does the machine have? I know the OEM machines typical have quite low wattage.



  #2491884 26-May-2020 14:46
Cheers for taking an intereset .. Answers ..

 

Yep I redid thermal paste .. done this about 25 times with no issue in my life and use non conductive stuff, but maybe I did something 

 

When it "crashes" fans ramp up to 100% and then PC reboots .. when back in windows its all OK until 61deg again.  

 

Other temps are in check .. CPU is never more than ~55deg (I5-4460) .. put a new 550W PSU in the DELL too .. 

 

If I put it in my Ryzen 2700X system it does the same thing at the same temp. My own GTX1070 runs fine in the DELL so confident its not the other components.

 

Some googling and there was suggestion the VRM temps might be getting out of hand or a VRM temp sensor causing the shutdown but not sure how to test for that. 

  #2491886 26-May-2020 14:48
I know the recent AMD cards have two temp readings, core and tjunc. It mostly relates to I think Vega cards but is it possible your taking the heatsink off to replace fans isn’t making proper contact? (Related to the washer mod).

Edit: on that note you could try underclocking the card slightly. If it is a memory module as some review have mentioned (too close to the core) then lowering memory clock a bit might help. Undervolting or lowering power limit too might help with thermals.



  #2491892 26-May-2020 15:08
SpartanVXL: I know the recent AMD cards have two temp readings, core and tjunc. It mostly relates to I think Vega cards but is it possible your taking the heatsink off to replace fans isn’t making proper contact? (Related to the washer mod).

Edit: on that note you could try underclocking the card slightly. If it is a memory module as some review have mentioned (too close to the core) then lowering memory clock a bit might help. Undervolting or lowering power limit too might help with thermals.

 

Will have a play around .. the fact I can just blast it with air means its got to be a temp issue ... might remove backplate and see if that helps as the GDDR6 is flip chip so hottest part is on the back.

