Hi,

I currently have a 3TB Seagate 'Personal Cloud' storage drive on my home network. It's connected to my router via Ethernet, and contains a collection of music, movies, TV shows, my photos, and backups of documents from home PC and laptop.

I run Plex Media Server on my desktop PC, with all of the media stored on the Personal Cloud. This has worked really well over the last few years, with Plex Clients on Smart TVs, Chromecasts, Phones etc. In recent months however, the Personal Cloud has been running so slow as to be often unusable (taking minutes to move/delete files that should only take seconds). It is also needing to be rebooted occasionally. I fear it's reaching the end of its life, which is a bit concerning as I obviously don't want to simply lose all my data. I'm also generally in need of more storage (struggling to keep 12%-15% free room on the Personal Cloud and I think this is impacting it's speed too).

So... I'm looking at investing in a "proper" (but reasonably budget) NAS setup. Primarily to replace the Personal Cloud for storage, but also to incorporate a better 'backup' mechanism if a drive fails. In a perfect world I'd have the Plex Media Server running from the NAS, however I think this requirement might be a bit unrealistic (expensive) given my media occasionally needs to be transcoded for my Clients, so happy enough to keep my desktop as the actual PMS.

I would be wanting a minimum of 5TB actual storage, which I assume I'd have to double for proper automated backups...

The whole NAS thing is pretty new to me, so I'd love if someone more knowledgable could give me a good idea of exactly what components would be a good combination. I'm guessing something like a Synology DiskStation DS220, plus a couple of appropriate storage drives...

I was hoping to keep the NAS Server + Storage to under $1k total cost (even then it will be a tough sell to my financial controller, although I'm sure she will appreciate the better backup system given we recently lost everything on her laptop prior to it being backed up properly!). Any input appreciated thanks.