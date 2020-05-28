I have a relatively new Dell laptop which keeps freezing. It might be 5 seconds after logging in, it might be 30 minutes, which is adding to the frustration of trying to work this out !

I've checked all the device drivers are current, I've run the OS updates, I've checked for malware and viruses, I've checked the memory, I've checked the ssd, I've checked the reliability history (which just shows recovered from a shutdown), I've used the W10 driver verifier (which doesn't create any logs at all when it dies), I've checked pretty much everything I can think of.

So now all I'm left with the "10 things to fix your PC freezing" search results which are just depressing.

On reboot I sometimes get "Startup repair cant be done" but then it boots normally.

Being relatively new, it only has Office and two pieces of proprietary software on it. Neither have caused problems on previous laptops.

Is there anything else I can check before I reinstall Windows ?