I have a local PC setup running as a Local/Plex Server, On Wednesday night I discovered that all 5 drives in the HDD enclosure were now reporting as RAW in Windows.

The enclosure was an Orico 4 Bay USB Harddrive Enclosure (It takes 5 Drives, there is a hidden one at bottom) http://my.orico.cc/goods.php?id=4823

These were not in a raid but 4 of the drives were running using StableBit DrivePool while the other one was standalone.

These were not mirrored as the data can be replaced (slowly) but it was spaced evenly over all drives in case of a single drive failure so I would only lose a small amount... not that it would have helped in this situation.

I'm assuming its been caused by the Orico/HDD controller or possibly the USB controller.

I've tried multiple types of hard drive partition/file recovery software and most seem to be having no luck, most just lock up and freeze.

I scanned one drive and it reported as having 80+ partitions then locked up trying to recover the files. Currently trying another 8 hour scan

Any ideas what went wrong or what recovery software may have more luck?

I am assuming its all gone, just seeing if there is anything to recover before I format.