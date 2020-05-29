Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
5x HDD corrupted at same time, Any ideas why?


#271863 29-May-2020 20:25
I have a local PC setup running as a Local/Plex Server, On Wednesday night I discovered that all 5 drives in the HDD enclosure were now reporting as RAW in Windows.

 

The enclosure was an Orico 4 Bay USB Harddrive Enclosure (It takes 5 Drives, there is a hidden one at bottom) http://my.orico.cc/goods.php?id=4823

 

These were not in a raid but 4 of the drives were running using StableBit DrivePool while the other one was standalone.
These were not mirrored as the data can be replaced (slowly) but it was spaced evenly over all drives in case of a single drive failure so I would only lose a small amount... not that it would have helped in this situation.

 

I'm assuming its been caused by the Orico/HDD controller or possibly the USB controller.

 

I've tried multiple types of hard drive partition/file recovery software and most seem to be having no luck, most just lock up and freeze.

 

I scanned one drive and it reported as having 80+ partitions then locked up trying to recover the files. Currently trying another 8 hour scan

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Any ideas what went wrong or what recovery software may have more luck?
I am assuming its all gone, just seeing if there is anything to recover before I format.

 

 

  #2494639 29-May-2020 20:26
Absolutely sure there is no malware on this box or someone bumped the switches in the back of the box?




 

 

  #2494640 29-May-2020 20:28
freitasm:

 

Absolutely sure there is no malware on this box?

 

 

I have run scans and haven't detected anything, there are also 2 internal based drives that are both still working perfectly

 
 
 
 


  #2494643 29-May-2020 20:41
Have you tested one or more of the drives in another enclosure or PC?



  #2494652 29-May-2020 20:45
Intravix:

 

Have you tested one or more of the drives in another enclosure or PC?

 

 

Currently have one drive in another enclosure scanning on a different PC, was still showing RAW

 

I did place a new drive in the Orico enclosure and it was detected with no issues

  #2494653 29-May-2020 20:45
@skewt:

 

freitasm:

 

Absolutely sure there is no malware on this box?

 

 

I have run scans and haven't detected anything, there are also 2 internal based drives that are both still working perfectly

 

 

Sorry, edited my post just as you replied - also sure no one bumped the switches in the back of the box?




 

 

  #2494655 29-May-2020 20:56
I have just checked my Event logs

 

26/05 6:36am - First Error appears for VSS
Volume Shadow Copy Service error: Unexpected error CreateFileW(\\?\GLOBALROOT\Device\HarddiskVolumeShadowCopy1\,0x80000000,0x00000003,...).  hr = 0x80070001, Incorrect function.)
Then it tries to run a chkdsk

 

These continue every 10 minutes with only incrementing the HarddiskVolumeShadowCopy# until I discovered the fault on 27/05 7:24pm

 

 

 

Click to see full size



  #2494662 29-May-2020 21:03
freitasm:

 

Sorry, edited my post just as you replied - also sure no one bumped the switches in the back of the box?

 

 

Just checked the Unit, All switches are in the OFF Position (Clear Raid)

 

The unit is up on a shelf so its out of the way from being knocked

 
 
 
 


  #2494669 29-May-2020 21:07
What was the filesystem format? There is still a chance of recovering the partition table with tools like Testdisk on Linux.




  #2494675 29-May-2020 21:16
michaelmurfy:

 

What was the filesystem format? There is still a chance of recovering the partition table with tools like Testdisk on Linux.

 

 

All drives were NTFS,

 

I have tried TestDisk for windows on one of the drives. It was saying things like "The harddisk (2000 GB / 1863 GiB) seems too small! (< 4000 GB / 3726 GiB)

 

TestDisk Log:

 

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qX09Mws2QykbwDskgNIfIwztFVHdfInt/view?usp=sharing

 

 

 

I can remove the drive and connect it directly to a sata port if you think that would make a difference

