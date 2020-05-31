Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingWorking from home - video conferencing monitor/setup


12 posts

Geek


#271892 31-May-2020 10:19
Send private message quote this post

Hi all

 

Interested in thoughts on how to set up a great video conferencing setup for working from home. To date, I've simply sued my work laptop - but am keen to upgrade to a decent-sized (say, 24") monitor, and have good video conferencing ability (rather than 'looking off to the side' at my laptop while using the main monitor).

 

Monitors with webcams seem pretty rare these days - why it that? This one from Dell is the only option I can find. Interested to hear what others do - and whether this might be a good option.

 

Thanks!

Create new topic
395 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2495540 31-May-2020 10:23
Send private message quote this post

Honestly I feel you will be better off with a standard monitor plus a USB webcam.



12 posts

Geek


  #2495541 31-May-2020 10:25
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for your response. Why do you think a standard USB webcam is better than an inbuilt one?

 
 
 
 


1005 posts

Uber Geek


  #2495542 31-May-2020 10:25
Send private message quote this post

I did not think such a thing existed but come across this the other day, there is also a 27" version if I recall.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONHDT4356680/HP-EliteDisplay-E243d-24-USB-C-Docking-Monitor--Wi?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIn9aSk9Dc6QIVkn4rCh0eEQhnEAAYASAAEgKo5_D_BwE

 

Has a built in dock so makes life real easy.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

395 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2495543 31-May-2020 10:29
Send private message quote this post

Elwood:

 

Thanks for your response. Why do you think a standard USB webcam is better than an inbuilt one?

 

 

Easier to upgrade in the future whether its for the monitor or webcam. Also highly likely that you will get a better spec one for the same price. Not sure if you added the link to the Dell that you saw but what model is it?



12 posts

Geek


  #2495544 31-May-2020 10:30
Send private message quote this post

Apologies - this is the link to the Dell one:

 

 

 

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-24-monitor-for-video-conferencing-p2418hz/apd/210-aofy/monitors-monitor-accessories 

www.hinve.st
1318 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2495545 31-May-2020 10:31
Send private message quote this post

An iPhone makes an excellent webcam. I’m sure you can do the same thing with an android phone too?
You may already have what need. A good sturdy mount for your phone at a good height and good lighting makes a huge difference.

395 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2495589 31-May-2020 10:43
Send private message quote this post

Elwood:

 

Apologies - this is the link to the Dell one:

 

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-24-monitor-for-video-conferencing-p2418hz/apd/210-aofy/monitors-monitor-accessories 

 

 

For that price you could probably get a 27 inch plus a separate webcam especially right now due to Queens BDay Sale. But if you prefer simplicity then that should be fine. But in the event that lets say the webcam becomes faulty, you will have to take the entire monitor with you :p

 
 
 
 


23291 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2495591 31-May-2020 10:57
Send private message quote this post

Friend who is doing it places his camera infront of the screen that the skype is on so its easier to look straight at it. Its only infront of other peoples faces so no big deal and means he looks better in the recordings of the meetings than the people that look like they are staring at the floor. He upgraded from some crap logitech cheapie to the razer with the ringlight when lockdown looked like it was a thing and its a great camera, the light really helps with shadows from lousy room lighting and the blue cast that the monitor light puts over everything.




Richard rich.ms

707 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2495644 31-May-2020 12:57
Send private message quote this post

josephhinvest: An iPhone makes an excellent webcam. I’m sure you can do the same thing with an android phone too?
You may already have what need. A good sturdy mount for your phone at a good height and good lighting makes a huge difference.

 

Turn your smartphone into a webcam – iPhone, iPad or Android - Office Watch

 

https://office-watch.com/2020/turn-your-smartphone-into-a-webcam-iphone-ipad-or-android/

 

"Need a webcam for online calls and meeting? No need to buy one because your iPhone, iPad or Android phone can double as a webcam.  All you need is the right app.

 

At the moment, it’s hard to even get a webcam.  All the good models are sold out or available at top price.

 

...

 

Modern smartphones have better cameras than many separate webcams.  Higher resolution, better focusing and lighting adjustment"

548 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2495646 31-May-2020 13:03
Send private message quote this post

To get effective USB webcam functionality on Android you'd be needing to enable USB debugging which will likely not be allowed on a work device, or a personal device with a work profile. 

Awesome
4876 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2495687 31-May-2020 14:55
Send private message quote this post

I have a Microsoft Lifecam Studio HD webcam sitting on top of my main monitor. Works well as the cameras is WAY better than what's in the laptop - and it centre and level with my head not down and off to the side like the laptop one. The camera I have is great, but not cheap. You'd probably get almost as good results with a more reasonably priced camera.

 

I wouldn't be looking for a monitor with an inbuilt camera. While probably better positioned than your laptop camera - you can't really adjust their angle, which I find myself needing to do sometimes (such as when I want to slouch a little or sit more comfortably or something).




Twitter: ajobbins

5285 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2495708 31-May-2020 15:09
Send private message quote this post

Batwing:

 

To get effective USB webcam functionality on Android you'd be needing to enable USB debugging which will likely not be allowed on a work device, or a personal device with a work profile. 

 

 

Actually  the issue for using  a phone for video conferencing on a work machine had nothing to do with the phone itself since you can use pretty much any phone. It was installing the device driver in the work PC that wasn't allowed.  Still since it's only for work video, a web cam works just fine for me.

 

 

 

My sister who wanted to do personal VC and was caught without a webcam when we hit Level 1 just used a spare Android phone and Droidcam software and that worked pretty well.  And since it was the free version she couldn't even run HD on the phone and we felt her video was clear enough.




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One: Popcorn Hour A200,  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Gigabyte Brix (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Raspberry Pi running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Google Chromecast

System Two: Popcorn Hour A200 ,  Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.