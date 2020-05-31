Hi all

Interested in thoughts on how to set up a great video conferencing setup for working from home. To date, I've simply sued my work laptop - but am keen to upgrade to a decent-sized (say, 24") monitor, and have good video conferencing ability (rather than 'looking off to the side' at my laptop while using the main monitor).

Monitors with webcams seem pretty rare these days - why it that? This one from Dell is the only option I can find. Interested to hear what others do - and whether this might be a good option.

Thanks!