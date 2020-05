I think, guessing a bit, that your confusion comes from the fact that M2 comes as NVMe and SATA types. NVMe runs directly against the PCI lanes so runs at the "full speed" I believe you are referring to. These can go at up to 3500MB/sec! The other M.2 SSD types use the SATA inteface and run like SATA drives do (so typically up to 500MB/sec ish).

If your motherboard supports the NVMe type definitely go for it. Its blinding how fast things become!

I'm not sure if your motherboard supports NVMe. Tried some googling and got confused. People were talking about "with an adapter". Not sure if they mean a PCIe card or not.