Hello, we have a couple of scanners and printers hooked up using Brother Control Center 4. Some of the printers are the same model such as MFC-8910DW. This means in my select model drop-down box I have two MFC-8910DW listen. Can I change the names, so that I can differentiate between the printers?

I have been into printers - Manage device - Printer properties and changed the name there, but it does not reflect on the control center.

Thank you