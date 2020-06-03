Looking for a KVM like this: https://www.belkin.com/us/p/P-F1DN104W-3/ but not with the ridiculous price tag, these are around $1500!!! Anyone have any suggestions of a cheaper alternative?
Thanks
what inputs and outputs do you want. how many computers?
no one can give you much advice as your post is lacking vital info
ps the one you linked is is a business one used to separate networks/devices of different security classifications and likely explains the cost
Right yeah didn't realize that one was a secure one, anyway found this one which has the exact config I need, but still too pricey for me.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/KVMATN1943/Aten-CS1942DP-2-Port-USB-30-4K-DisplayPort-Dual-Di
still havent listed what you want in a KVM so people can give suggestions