I've got a Windows 10 PC with a DVD writer and I've just downloaded all of my Bluprint classes since they're closing down and they're supposed to be "forever classes". The files all downloaded in .ts format which can't be read by a DVD player so I now need to convert and burn them to DVD to keep them permanently and to enable me to watch them on my DVD player. I've downloaded DVD Flick which might be doing the job, has the advantage it's free, but wow, is it slow! It's still encoding the audio files 17 hours after starting and is on class 7 of 8. I'm wondering if anyone knows of a better program that's free or if not free at least not expensive and much faster; I don't want to grow old doing this! I used Internet Download Manager to do the actual downloads while in its free trial which worked really well, but it doesn't convert files unfortunately.