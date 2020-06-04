Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing DVD Burning and conversion program recommendations


#271978 4-Jun-2020 09:35
I've got a Windows 10 PC with a DVD writer and I've just downloaded all of my Bluprint classes since they're closing down and they're supposed to be "forever classes".  The files all downloaded in .ts format which can't be read by a DVD player so I now need to convert and burn them to DVD to keep them permanently and to enable me to watch them on my DVD player.  I've downloaded DVD Flick which might be doing the job, has the advantage it's free, but wow, is it slow!  It's still encoding the audio files 17 hours after starting and is on class 7 of 8.  I'm wondering if anyone knows of a better program that's free or if not free at least not expensive and much faster; I don't want to grow old doing this!  I used Internet Download Manager to do the actual downloads while in its free trial which worked really well, but it doesn't convert files unfortunately.

  #2497989 4-Jun-2020 10:04
The easiest solution is to not use DVDs, 

 

Convert the .ts files into mp4 with Handbrake ( pretty sure it can do it,) if is cannot then I'm certain MakeMkv will, 

 

Copy the Mp4s to a USB stick and use that to watch the files from 

 

If your TV or DVD player doesn't have USB play back then get a cheap media player

 

 

