Im not 100% sure which model this is, but its in the 3 range back when they were not just right handed (so same as the 2 but better "stuff")

Anyway for some reason its not scrolling web pages. If i press down and to the left on the wheel it will scroll very slowly. If I press down that function still works.



Nothing was spilled on it and the wheel is still turning fine. Id just chuck it out and buy a new one but just done that with my back up (which wasnt working at all), so would like to try and fix this issue. I feel like Im working with an apple 1 button mouse without scrolling.

Any ideas?