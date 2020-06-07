So, say I am selling for packages. Each package has a different price.

You can Pay in full within 14 days or on the 20th of the following month and the 20th of the 4-month following.

I want to set up a spreadsheet that I can record this with minimal input.

Basically, all I want to do is write in the date and the name in column A and B. Then select a programme and Pay type from drop-down boxes in C and E (this is done) Then I want it to automatically add in everything else. So far it adds in the full amount D and the collect months 1 and 2 (not exactly how I want is as per point 1). This is to help with work but also personal learning.

Make it so If I select PIF from the drop-down lists in column E, the collect months 1 and 2 (G and I columns) will automatically say PIF. Currently, I have it as =VLOOKUP(C3,Sheet5!$A$20:$D$23,4,FALSE) in the hopes to do this with a table I had. I had C3:D5,Sheet… so on but it only saw C3. I could have G and I as =D/2 but prefer to also incorporate PIF not just DDs as PIF are not divided by 2 payments.