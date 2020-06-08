kiwifidget:

There it is, my beloved WHS2011 box has finally bitten the big kumara.

The case has a sticker dated 2007 on it, it spent a few years being a workstation before regenerating as a WHS.

It has been resuscitated a few times, desperately on occasion, but now it is DNR.

It has done well all things considered.

The OS and backup disk are both fritzed.

The 4 disk Drivepool array appears to be intact though.

I would still like to use these 4 drives and Drivepool in a new system.

I am enamoured with the Inwin Microserver Chassis, which it seems will take only an ITX mobo.

I've been googling and it seems there are very limited options for this type of board in NZ, and I cant find one with all the things I think I need.

4 Sata3 ports for the drive array.

1 sata or M2 for the OS disk (Windows10Pro probably, I cant justify the cost of the new server softwares).

Something for an ODD to connect to.

USB3 ports (2 for front, some for back)

At least 1 USB-C port (back)

DVI or VGA

GBe (1 is plenty, though I see some have 2)

Intel core i3/i5 capable

I thought I was on to a winner with the Asus Prime H310I-Plus R2.0.

But fortunately I read the user manual, and if you use the M2 slot you lose a Sata port. Not cutey cutey!

Also, Asus web shows pictures of a USB-C port, but no NZ site seems to.

Am I expecting too much from a weeny mobo?

I've trawled through the usual suspects, Mighty Ape, Ascent, Paradigm, Playtech, Computer Lounge, PBTech.

I'm a bit reluctant to try overseas given the current state of international air freight.

A fresh set of eyes would be much appreciated.