kiwifidget:

Does my perfect mobo exist only in my dreams?


#272072 8-Jun-2020 14:02
There it is, my beloved WHS2011 box has finally bitten the big kumara.

 

The case has a sticker dated 2007 on it, it spent a few years being a workstation before regenerating as a WHS.

 

It has been resuscitated a few times, desperately on occasion,  but now it is DNR.

 

It has done well all things considered.

 

 

 

The OS and backup disk are both fritzed.

 

The 4 disk Drivepool array appears to be intact though.

 

I would still like to use these 4 drives and Drivepool in a new system.

 

I am enamoured with the Inwin Microserver Chassis, which it seems will take only an ITX mobo.

 

I've been googling and it seems there are very limited options for this type of board in NZ, and I cant find one with all the things I think I need.

 

 

 

4 Sata3 ports for the drive array.

 

1 sata or M2 for the OS disk (Windows10Pro probably, I cant justify the cost of the new server softwares).

 

Something for an ODD to connect to.

 

USB3 ports (2 for front, some for back)

 

At least 1 USB-C port (back)

 

DVI or VGA

 

GBe (1 is plenty, though I see some have 2)

 

Intel core i3/i5 capable

 

 

 

I thought I was on to a winner with the Asus Prime H310I-Plus R2.0.

 

But fortunately I read the user manual, and if you use the M2 slot you lose a Sata port. Not cutey cutey!

 

Also, Asus web shows pictures of a USB-C port, but no NZ site seems to.

 

Am I expecting too much from a weeny mobo?

 

 

 

I've trawled through the usual suspects, Mighty Ape, Ascent, Paradigm, Playtech, Computer Lounge, PBTech.

 

I'm a bit reluctant to try overseas given the current state of international air freight.

 

A fresh set of eyes would be much appreciated.

 

 

 

 




  #2500630 8-Jun-2020 14:09
What are the main features you were using on the server?

 

I would go down the path of HP MicroServer or Synology 4 bay NAS.




  #2500633 8-Jun-2020 14:14
My drives are not all the same capacity. Hence the use of Drivepool.

 

I have a Drobo 5N2 NAS already.

 

I was backing up the NAS to the WHS, and utilising the client backup feature of WHS.

 

I started experimenting with Veeam Windows Agent last week when I realised it was no longer worth reviving the old box. 

 

 




  #2500636 8-Jun-2020 14:18
Yes, the Veeam Agent is pretty good!

 

For a cheap solution I would get an older 2nd hand 4 bay Synology like the 416j, that can handle the 4 different capacity drives in SHR.

 

Then just set the Veeam agents to backup to this share.



  #2500641 8-Jun-2020 14:29
Thank you @engedib , I shall consider that.

 

I hope to still go with plan A at this point.




  #2500647 8-Jun-2020 14:50
Have you considered AMD?
There are a number of B40 based ITX board that have both 1/2 PCIe M.2 and 4 sata ports.

My understanding of the Prime H310I-Plus is you only loose a sata port IF you use a Sata M.2 SSD. If you buy an NVMe drive it uses PCIe and leaves the Sata interface free for the regular ports.

