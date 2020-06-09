Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I built a Wintel desktop PC in 2014.

 

Today I suddenly have a boot problem:
On cold boot the fans and lights come on for 1 second, then switch off for another 3 seconds, and this cycle repeats indefinitely until I force it to close down.
Nothing shows on the monitor.

 

I have re-inserted the RAM, checked the mobo for swollen capacitors, and disconnected all drives except the system drive. This makes no difference.

I woulds like to repair this unit despite its age, as most components were pretty high-spec in their day, and it worked very well until it died.

 

The system:

 

AsRock Z97 Extreme 6 mobo (chosen because it has 10 SATA3 ports)
Intel i5 CPU Gen5, water cooled
4 x 4GB DDR3 RAM
OCZ REVODRIVE 350 SSD 480GB (system drive)
6 x 4T WD Red HDDs (not in RAID array)
Asus STRIX-GTX970 graphics card
Corsair RM1000 1000 Watt modular PSU (overkill !)

 

All in a large well-ventilated case with 6 fans - never runs hot.

 

With a 32" BENQ 4k monitor

 

Is this likely to be a power supply problem?

 

All contributions gratefully received.  🙃




Remove RAM and boot and hear if it beeps or not (if you have a PC speaker, sorry can't check currently) 

 

Also try taking the CMOS battery out, disconnecting the power, press the power button a few times and leaving it for at least 15 minutes and put the battery back in and reconnect and try power on.

Boot with only the core things. So CPU, one stick of RAM, video (if no onboard).

 

If problem still occurs, then I'd be looking at the board failing, or as you mentioned, PSU - borrow a PSU from someone to test.

 

 




