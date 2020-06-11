In a month or so I will be in the market for a new PC for heavy GPU rendering & post production. I haven't bought a PC in 5 years & have some confusion around PCIe lanes... the new rig will have two RTX graphics cards and three M.2 drives. I understand the latter ideally need 4 lanes each... but Intel's new 10th gen CPU's only seem to support 16 lanes, enough for 1 graphics card...? I'm obviously missing something or have read something misleading lol. Any advice appreciated would be on what I should look out for or avoid purchasing etc.