In a month or so I will be in the market for a new PC for heavy GPU rendering & post production. I haven't bought a PC in 5 years & have some confusion around PCIe lanes... the new rig will have two RTX graphics cards and three M.2 drives. I understand the latter ideally need 4 lanes each... but Intel's new 10th gen CPU's only seem to support 16 lanes, enough for 1 graphics card...? I'm obviously missing something or have read something misleading lol. Any advice appreciated would be on what I should look out for or avoid purchasing etc.

The rest of the lanes come from the chipset and are slower because they all share a single link to the CPU over some other stuff.

 

For more fast lanes from the CPU you have to look at the big workstation xeon chips or else hop over to team red where they dont seem to be as scared of putting good specs into consumer CPUs.




richms:

 

For more fast lanes from the CPU you have to look at the big workstation xeon chips or else hop over to team red

 

I'm guessing this means AMD haha. Yep I absolutely would consider it, I haven't had a chance to look in great detail yet, I think my initial concern was slightly slower single threaded performance which is a big deal when running any kind of simulation in Maya (my 3D app).

 
 
 
 


Can you push that month out further? Sometime in the next few months, AMD should be releasing Zen 3 parts, the Ryzen 4000 series processors. These should by all accounts outpace the current Intel parts, as the current (fairly strong) rumours are pointing to 15% IPC gains in some cases. You'd have more cores for a better price, more CPU lanes with support for PCI Gen 4 for faster IO, and I suspect probably around the same time the new Nvidia Ampere parts should hit market, and possibly the RDNA 2 parts if you want to go with an AMD GPU, too. Right now, only buy a desktop computer if you HAVE TO. There's the mantra of there's always something better around the corner, but there's a bunch of stuff due out this year, sooner rather than later.




Yeah I can probably wait a few months. Can't buy AMD graphics - Redshift only runs on CUDA. Not much in FX work makes use of multiple cores... especially during dynamic sims or real-time playback. I've even seen a test that called into question turbo-boost in favour of CPUs with a higher base clock... maybe why my trusty i4790K at stock 4GHz has lasted so long lol.

 

I will check out what's around the corner from AMD though.

