Hi, I'm thinking about finally putting a second SSD in my 2014 desktop (1tb for Steam etc).

My main question is whether it is a good idea to get a NVME one and a PCI-E adaptor.

Thinking: Costs more but faster and if I rebuild later (or even buy a laptop as next PC) drive is more useful for new build.

Does that make sense or should I go SATA?

Existing motherboard: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GA-Z77-D3H-rev-10/sp#sp

Possible adaptor: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ENCOEM0009/kingshare-KS-NVX405-BM-KEY-Nvme-M2-NGFF-SSD-to-PCI

(I probably won't try to boot from the new drive, keep the old SSD for that, though I've heard its possible if you flash the bios)

cheers for any thoughts

PS Other specs

128gb SSD with OS, and 2tb HD

Graphics Chipset - AMD Radeon HD 7800 Series

Memory Size - 1024 MB

Memory Type - GDDR5

Core Clock - 900 MHz

Windows Version - Windows 10 (64 bit)

System Memory - 8 GB

CPU Type - Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3570 CPU @ 3.40GHz

Have been playing with benchmarks and it says my processor etc is still pretty fine (amazed how fine really)

https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/29436933

I know my graphics card is weak but my games are more Xcom than FPS...