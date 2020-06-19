In my time, Ive created a few specific forms based applications through MS Word (vba) that interface databases, create custom documents etc.
They are quite complex but make it easier for the users to automate their tasks.
Im kind of at a crossroads with some applications, as Ive reached limitations with what can be achieved in word Visual Basic editor - eg program crashing once a certain number of forms, lines of code are maxed.
Would there be a more robust method of programming a windows application that would still play nicely with Word / Access and perhaps have lesser macro security concerns.
Does that make sense?
I (possibly) want to be able to create a stand alone program, yet one that suits a medium level of vba knowledge.