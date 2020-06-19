Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272312 19-Jun-2020 09:29
In my time, Ive created a few specific forms based applications through MS Word (vba) that interface databases, create custom documents etc.
They are quite complex but make it easier for the users to automate their tasks.

Im kind of at a crossroads with some applications, as Ive reached limitations with what can be achieved in word Visual Basic editor - eg program crashing once a certain number of forms, lines of code are maxed.

Would there be a more robust method of programming a windows application that would still play nicely with Word / Access and perhaps have lesser macro security concerns.

Does that make sense?

I (possibly) want to be able to create a stand alone program, yet one that suits a medium level of vba knowledge.

  #2507896 19-Jun-2020 09:41
Have you looked a PowerApps - it's free, and Microsoft promote it as 'low code / no code'. It has excellent compatibility with Office 365 (such as reading data from SharePoint lists) and is quite easy to pickup.  It is a web based tool and the apps can run on mobile devices too.

And, if it helps, PowerApps can be surfaced inside PowerBI reports.

(EDIT) You could also move to Visual Studio Community and develop WinForms in VB.NET - it's close enough to VBA that you should be able to pick it up quickly, but the .Net libraries and the way .Net works are different enough from the 'old' VBA way that its more of a step up.  The advantage is you get true desktop applications, unit testing, git integration, better performance, and it's WAY more stable than VBA.  There are still WinForms project templates available in Visual Studio but the current desktop flavor is WPF, but that's yet another thing to learn.

