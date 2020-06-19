Have you looked a PowerApps - it's free, and Microsoft promote it as 'low code / no code'. It has excellent compatibility with Office 365 (such as reading data from SharePoint lists) and is quite easy to pickup. It is a web based tool and the apps can run on mobile devices too.



And, if it helps, PowerApps can be surfaced inside PowerBI reports.



(EDIT) You could also move to Visual Studio Community and develop WinForms in VB.NET - it's close enough to VBA that you should be able to pick it up quickly, but the .Net libraries and the way .Net works are different enough from the 'old' VBA way that its more of a step up. The advantage is you get true desktop applications, unit testing, git integration, better performance, and it's WAY more stable than VBA. There are still WinForms project templates available in Visual Studio but the current desktop flavor is WPF, but that's yet another thing to learn.