I've been running a Synology DS212j for about 8 years with two WD Red 3GB drives in Raid 1.

In addition to Raid, I separately back up to an external USB.

I'm now getting a message that drive status is abnormal and that one of my drives is failing.

Because I am running Raid 1, my assumption is that when/if the drive fully fails, the remaining drive should not be affected, correct?

Should I remove the failing drive now and just run a single drive with back up, or keep using the failing drive until it dies?

My intention is to keep using the NAS with a single drive (plus back up) for the foreseeable. I would like a new Synology, but at around $1,400 with new drives I am not sure I will get enough use to warrant that amount of expenditure.