Hi there,

My team (5 of us) are looking to work from home, on the condition we buy our own monitors.

Not sure of exact requirements, we used 19" screens while on lockdown and were fine, but having a look online appears to be mostly 21-24". 1920 x 1080 res

probably display port as thats what our laptops are.

Cant really think of anything else. Maybe, whatever is cheapest?

Any recommendations, what to look for / avoid etc

Thanks