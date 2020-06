Hi, I am installing a mobo into a case.

Most cable connections are pretty obvious, but I just would like to check the case cables.

Reset, HDD LED, Pwr Sw, PwrLED.

I know these cables have +ve and -ve wires.

And I have connected them according to what I believe the mobo manual says.

I also watched a video, it said it didn't matter if you got the +ve and -ve orientation back to front for the PwrSw and Reset connectors, so long as they were on the right pins.

Is this true?