Personally, I've been underwhelmed by the build quality of Acer machines over the years, and avoid buying them for clients for this reason.

Our business clients demand both reliability and a high level of service. This is the reason we selected HP commercial series desktop computers which are backed by a 3 year next-business-day-on-site manufacturers parts warranty. HP ProDesk 600 and EliteDesk 800 series machines will not be the cheapest, but cheap is generally not what you want in a business machine. The AIO version are the EliteOne 800 series. There is also the Desktop Mini size (DM) available in both ranges. The horsepower is reduced about 20% as a trade off for the compactness, which is the same with the intel NUC.

Dell I like for build quality but dislike for sneakiness. I my experience in the past across several series of machines they have disabled warnings about failing drives in the BIOS as factory default settings.

As @JayADee mentioned, twin screens are great for productivity, especially if you are working between two programs frequently. All business grade machines support dual screens, and most AIO machines so as well, but I like matching separate screens personally. One set of screens in most cases for me will last two or more computer upgrades.