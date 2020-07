Hi all,Anyone know where I can get an old AMD Crossfire Bridge cable? Like the below.I’m putting together a quick and dirty gaming pc for the little ones at home to play roboblox and fortnite etc. I’ve got 2 old Radeon HD6870’s I once had running in crossfire years ago laying around. But I can’t for the life of me find the bridge cable!!Anyone know where I can find one in NZ or have one laying around you’re willing to sell?Cheers