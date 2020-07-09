Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wannabe Geek


#272678 9-Jul-2020 08:21
I have exited Lockdown with two perfectly useful boxes. One running Win10 the other most likely Mint 20.0 (Mate). I would like to keep them as two separate systems but to readily access the,m through the same monitor and keyboard. Ideally, I would like to run the graphics cable (HDMI) of each through a switch box and have a single cable from the switch box to my monitor. Likewise, the reverse for the Keyboard and Mice.

 

I have tried a Google search (actually Duck Go Go) with confusing results, probably because I am not sure what to search for.

 

Can anyone offer me some clues, guidance, suggestions on possible solutions?

 

Many thanks in advance for your help.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2519768 9-Jul-2020 08:24
What you're looking for is called a KVM Switch - for Keyboard/Video/Mouse. PbTech have multiple available.

 

 

Banana?
4984 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2519769 9-Jul-2020 08:24
Search for KVM (Keyboard Video Mouse).

 

Plenty of options out there.

 

Like this: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/KVMATN0692/Aten-CS692-2-Port-USB-HDMIAudio-Cable-KVM-Switch

 

 

 
 
 
 


47 posts

Geek


  #2519771 9-Jul-2020 08:25
Without spending money, there's a few software solutions to this issue

 

I've tried out Synergy before and had success with sharing a mouse/keyboard between two computers 

 

 

 

Can see it in action here, slightly different use case than yours however: https://youtu.be/D9u1vX-pvLs?t=332

Banana?
4984 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2519777 9-Jul-2020 08:37
Synergy really needs two screens though. I used it for a while as I have two PCs on my desk (2 screens on one, and one on the other). Works fine for using a common keyboard and mouse.

 

I still have that arrangement but use Mouse without borders (a MS garage project I think) as it shares clipboards between the two computers etc as well (but only works in Windows).

