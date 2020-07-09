I have exited Lockdown with two perfectly useful boxes. One running Win10 the other most likely Mint 20.0 (Mate). I would like to keep them as two separate systems but to readily access the,m through the same monitor and keyboard. Ideally, I would like to run the graphics cable (HDMI) of each through a switch box and have a single cable from the switch box to my monitor. Likewise, the reverse for the Keyboard and Mice.

I have tried a Google search (actually Duck Go Go) with confusing results, probably because I am not sure what to search for.

Can anyone offer me some clues, guidance, suggestions on possible solutions?

Many thanks in advance for your help.