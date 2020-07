I have the 4k 32" Phillips with USBC dock. So it's a bit more expensive, but presumably similar in experience.

It's great. The only niggles are that to operate at 1000mbit vs 100mbit, the 4k resolution drops to 30hz, not 60hz (and the USB dock also cycles between USB2 and USB3 speeds). 30hz hasn't bothered be though, as I only use it for office tasks really, so I've left it at 30hz to allow faster network speeds. Not sure if you'd have this given you are looking at a 1080p screen.

Power Delivery over USB was hit and miss at first, but a firmware update got it working fine for me (with HP Elitebook, and Probook)

Touch buttons are a PITA but you probably wont need them often. Speakers are fine.

All in all, 8/10, would buy again.