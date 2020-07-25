Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Used office style photocopier for home office. Good or Stupid idea?


#272934 25-Jul-2020 23:07
Thoughts on the above?

A little background. My wife runs a professional services business & works from home 3 days a week.

I have had brother laser printers for the past decade. First a series of Mono printers, upgrading each time we got to the end of the drum. Entry level > auto duplex + network > Multi-function based version of the previous printer. Highly satisfied to this point. Brother Toner's had a reasonable cost per page, so I always used them.

Only thing that sucked with the above was that it was more cost of a drum was more than the cost of an entry level printer (including both a drum & a low yeild toner). Pretty wasteful to bin a perfectly working printer....

 

Currently have a brother MFC-9140CDN colour laser. Up to 12,200 pages, so running towards the end of the life of the drums (15000 pages, but drum replacement is cost effective in this model $207 for all four). Not so satisfied with this one. Have been using aftermarket toners this time, as the Brother ones (per page cost of a set of 4 brother toners are quite expensive). Have been suffering from poor print quality, and poor yield off the toners. (Bit harsh to blame brother for this). Also no duplex on the scanner for this one, manually duplexing scans is a chore. It has had one fault repaired under warranty

 

Tossing up between the following options:

 

  • Get used business machine & deal with the chore of getting the bulky heavy 120kg machine up the stairs
  • Replace current Multi function with a better home focused one.
  • Try get current printer to work better: swap out aftermarket toners for brother toners, Poss new drums as-well. - Perhaps getting a Mono printer (HLL2310D) to run along side it. - That printer is cheap, faster & has 3000 yeild toners available - would mean we could minimize wear on the color printer drums etc.

 

gzt

  #2528817 25-Jul-2020 23:49
Surely there is a double side scanner you can add to your existing print shop? or an all-in-one.

