#273048 1-Aug-2020 12:48
In January, I ordered a custom-built desktop from PB Tech that had two extra SATA hard drives installed additional to the SSD main drive. Sometime during lockdown it started buzzing, and after much frustration I discovered the SATA drives were not screwed into the drive mounting bay and were vibrating. I found the extra screws that came with the computer and there were two that fit, allowing me to secure each of the drives on one side, but I am two screws short. I have been getting nowhere with PB Tech trying to source more. I am quite happy to order some from AliExpress but am not sure of the exact screw type. It would need to fit the mounting holes on the side of a standard 3.5” hard drive and, to go through the hole in the hard drive bay and into the drive itself, would need to have an 11mm long thread. Am I right in thinking I need 6-32 UNC screws? Any guidance would be most appreciated.




  #2532645 1-Aug-2020 13:04
Photo of the screw in question? I most likely have a couple for you.



  #2532647 1-Aug-2020 13:12
Oh, thank you! This is the screw that came with the computer case.

 

Click to see full size

 

 




