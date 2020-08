So bought a used gtx 1070 for a good price, I know it was used for mining but its in perfect condition has not been flashed and works just fine.

Included in the box was the receipt for warrenty purposes , Who ever bought this card it was as a job lot of 180 card with a cost of around 150k , Oh my since this was only purchased beginning of 2018 I am guessing somebody lost a bit of dosh trying to do this.

The only winner out of this would have been PBtech I am guessing.