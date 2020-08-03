Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
93 posts

Master Geek


#273082 3-Aug-2020 13:13
Hi all

Not sure if this is the best place to post, but since im after windows software it may be the best

At work we have 2 USB drives which we have our archived data and important backups on
Regularly I have to connect the drive in my office to my PC, and get someone in our second office to connect the drive to a old laptop they have, 
Get them to send me the TeamViewer ID so I can remote in, 
Open up a FTP connection back to my PC (As I cant seem to get shared folders to work properly) 
and then do a sync compare on the two drives to copy over any new changes to my drive to our backup drive

While this may not be the worst way to do it, its far from the best, and im looking for a easier solution to use to try speed this process up

Ideally what im after is some software I can install on both my PC and the remote laptop where I can just connect the two drives, and hit go and let it sync and compare both drives

All the software solutions I have found either set themselves up as a "Cloud Sync" style where it constantly compares and uploads the latest version, (wont work for us as the drives are offline most of the time)
or they require a shared folder on the remote end to  map to (as above, i just cant get it to work properly)

Does anyone have any ideas of a good solutions I can use for this?

Banana?
4998 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2533724 3-Aug-2020 13:40
Why don't you use a cloud service (OneDrive, iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox...) and copy the whole drive to that.

 

Most do archiving (so an accidental deletion can be recovered) and that way both computers have the files. You can have offline files too (so that you don't need to be internet connected to use them).

 

 

 

 



93 posts

Master Geek


  #2533732 3-Aug-2020 13:50
trig42:

 

Why don't you use a cloud service (OneDrive, iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox...) and copy the whole drive to that.

 

Most do archiving (so an accidental deletion can be recovered) and that way both computers have the files. You can have offline files too (so that you don't need to be internet connected to use them).

 



Business doesn't want to store their data in the cloud, even if it is encrypted and protected.
And even if they did, these drives are the last resort drives
If we loose everything from ransomware or natural disaster, these drives have enough data on them to be able to get a basic setup back up and running,
Including passwords for services and encryption keys, etc

 
 
 
 


150 posts

Master Geek


  #2533734 3-Aug-2020 14:03
You could do this, at least I think what you want, with Syncthing. Setup the originating drive as a send only folder and the other drive on the other computer as a receiving only folder. If you are syncing the whole drive on each end and not a sub folder then it should work. See the question about removable hard drives here.

 

I use Syncthing myself for one-way syncing files, though not with removable hard drives. Works really well for my needs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3819 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2533747 3-Aug-2020 14:09
Try FreeFileSync.



93 posts

Master Geek


  #2533750 3-Aug-2020 14:11
littlehead:

 

You could do this, at least I think what you want, with Syncthing. Setup the originating drive as a send only folder and the other drive on the other computer as a receiving only folder. If you are syncing the whole drive on each end and not a sub folder then it should work. See the question about removable hard drives here.

 

I use Syncthing myself for one-way syncing files, though not with removable hard drives. Works really well for my needs.

 



I did have a look at this, but it looks like it runs as a service in the background with a web gui to access it?
Id rather have a program which runs only when its being used, rather than something on always in the background

 

 

 

 



93 posts

Master Geek


  #2533752 3-Aug-2020 14:13
frankv:

 

Try FreeFileSync.

 



Doesnt look like it does what i need.
Looks like it needs the shared folder access which I can't get working properly

482 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2533757 3-Aug-2020 14:16
Have a look at Goodsync. It's not FOSS, but it should do what you want. It does file sync and backup over a tonne of protocols, and can run in the background automatically or in the foreground manually.

