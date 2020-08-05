Hi All,

I am thinking about ripping the guts out of my current PC, motherboard, CPU and RAM. Maybe PSU and M.2 SSD as well.

Looking in to AMD instead of my current Intel i5 and ATX motherboard. These are about 6 - 7 years old i think!

Its been a while since i've built a gaming PC, so out of sync what is good these days. I hear AMD have made strides and its the way forward now, so look around on PBtech.

Was going to buy a 2nd hand gaming pc and just sell mine, but downside on that is warranty etc.. I could be wrong.

What is a good AMD Motherboard and CPU? If i can keep it under $800 that would be great.

Ive found the following so far

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 - $298

ASRock B450 Steel Legend ATX - $205

G Skill Ripjaws V Series Black DDR4 3200Mhx 2 x 8 - $146