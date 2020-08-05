Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
120 posts

Master Geek


#273113 5-Aug-2020 08:23
Hi All,

 

I am thinking about ripping the guts out of my current PC, motherboard, CPU and RAM.  Maybe PSU and M.2 SSD as well.

 

Looking in to AMD instead of my current Intel i5 and ATX motherboard. These are about 6 - 7 years old i think!

 

Its been a while since i've built a gaming PC, so out of sync what is good these days. I hear AMD have made strides and its the way forward now, so look around on PBtech.

 

Was going to buy a 2nd hand gaming pc and just sell mine, but downside on that is warranty etc.. I could be wrong.

 

What is a good AMD Motherboard and CPU? If i can keep it under $800 that would be great.

 

Ive found the following so far

 

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 - $298

 

ASRock B450 Steel Legend ATX - $205

 

G Skill Ripjaws V Series Black DDR4 3200Mhx 2 x 8 - $146

xpd

Covid-19 Free
10638 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534906 5-Aug-2020 08:33
Yeah I purchased a similar setup late last year (since sold) , was a good price and performance was great :) Bang for buck, cant go wrong.

 

 

 

If you need to re-home your i5 etc, Im always on the look out for gear ;)

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

16184 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2534915 5-Aug-2020 08:49
The AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop series has been announced, and should start to be released in the next few months. I'd wait for that, as it's a new socket. Buy a low to midrange Ryzen 4000, upgrade in a couple of years to an even better CPU. AMD is pretty good at keeping sockets around for a while.

 
 
 
 


199 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2534918 5-Aug-2020 08:57
Hi,

 

I actually bought an old Ryzen 2600 from China. Cost me $140 in an MSI Tomahawk B450 with 32GB 3666Mhz ram. Works a treat. Otherwise I'd wait for the 4000 series. But totally depends on what the usecase is. For me it was running as a Linux NAS/Server.

 

Cheers Oliver

937 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2534924 5-Aug-2020 09:10
timmmay:

 

The AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop series has been announced, and should start to be released in the next few months. I'd wait for that, as it's a new socket. Buy a low to midrange Ryzen 4000, upgrade in a couple of years to an even better CPU. AMD is pretty good at keeping sockets around for a while.

 

 

Are you sure about that? All I have seen recently is the OEM APU chips based on Zen 2. The Zen 3 based chips I believe are due to be announced in the coming months, I believe it is still keeping the AM4 socket as well.

 

Funnily enough I had been thinking of doing the exact same thing with my i7-4790k/Z97 setup. I was waiting to see the Zen 3 reveal to see what's changed before deciding on whether it is worth it or just picking up a discounted Zen 2 chip + mobo.



120 posts

Master Geek


  #2534925 5-Aug-2020 09:11
Hi,

 

 

 

Thanks for the info so far, i have been reading this and see the socket it is going to use it the AM4 

 

https://www.zdnet.com/article/amd-eyes-commercial-desktop-space-with-new-ryzen-4000-lineup/?sf236224044=1&amp=1

2244 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2534927 5-Aug-2020 09:13
I'm waiting on the 4000 series APUs for my new home server rebuild




120 posts

Master Geek


  #2534937 5-Aug-2020 09:17
ShinyChrome:

 

timmmay:

 

The AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop series has been announced, and should start to be released in the next few months. I'd wait for that, as it's a new socket. Buy a low to midrange Ryzen 4000, upgrade in a couple of years to an even better CPU. AMD is pretty good at keeping sockets around for a while.

 

 

Are you sure about that? All I have seen recently is the OEM APU chips based on Zen 2. The Zen 3 based chips I believe are due to be announced in the coming months, I believe it is still keeping the AM4 socket as well.

 

Funnily enough I had been thinking of doing the exact same thing with my i7-4790k/Z97 setup. I was waiting to see the Zen 3 reveal to see what's changed before deciding on whether it is worth it or just picking up a discounted Zen 2 chip + mobo.

 

 

 

 

What is the Zen 2 chip's new to AMD and all that jazz.

 
 
 
 


156 posts

Master Geek


  #2534938 5-Aug-2020 09:18
There was an announcement that the 4000 series would need a new chipset and wouldn't be supported by existing boards which I think is where the new socket rumour came from.

 

AMD have responded to all the negative backlash they got and decided that they will allow support on older chipsets but there may be an issue where updating the BIOS to support them removes support for some older CPUs due to size limitations in the BIOS chips. Some details here https://www.anandtech.com/show/15807/amd-to-support-zen-3-and-ryzen-4000-cpus-on-b450-and-x470-motherboards#:~:text=In%20a%20surprising%20twist%2C%20AMD,older%20B450%20and%20X470%20Motherboards.

 

 

 

The 3600 is a solid choice right now and what I'd recommend, personally I prefer Asus and Gigabyte motherboards but don't have anything against Asrock.

