Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingSharing a printer... a dilemma


173 posts

Master Geek


#273114 5-Aug-2020 08:40
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

I look after a small group of users who work in a small leased office at a University and have no choice but to join the locked-down Uni Wi-Fi network. They are unable to have their own subnet and are not allowed to assign local printers/share etc.

 

At the moment they have a large MFC device with an Aten US221A 2 Port USB 2.0 Peripheral Sharing Device that two users connect via. It works OK but is a bit cumbersome and throws a wobbler from time-to-time.

 

Complicating matters is a new employee starting soon.

 

The Brother MFC has Wi-Fi, Ethernet and USB ports.

 

Any ideas on how this can be improved would be most welcome, especially given the extra person starting soon.

 

Thanks,

 

Peter.

Create new topic
16184 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2534914 5-Aug-2020 08:48
Send private message quote this post

Put in a switch and run cables to the printer? Connect the switch to a 4G modem for internet access?



173 posts

Master Geek


  #2534923 5-Aug-2020 09:07
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

Put in a switch and run cables to the printer? Connect the switch to a 4G modem for internet access?

 

 

I have suggested that they sign-up for their own internet plan, get a 4G modem and get setup with their own Wi-Fi network... For some reason they haven't been keen, probably because they get the Uni internet cheap.

 
 
 
 


2189 posts

Uber Geek


  #2534945 5-Aug-2020 09:38
Send private message quote this post

They arnt allowed a wifi connected printer ?
Sounds like they are treated like students , rather than someone paying for Office space .

 

Do they have Ethernet connections in their office ? If so a Network Switch & connect everything to that

I would be more concerned with their PC's connecting to a University wide shared wifi network (some assumptions here) .
How important is security for this Office ?

 

If they are leasing the Office, I would start by talking to UNI IT support to get something better setup .
Or talk to whoever leased the office to them for some better internet connection/setup .

 

 

Create new topic




News »

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.