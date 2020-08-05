Hi all,

I look after a small group of users who work in a small leased office at a University and have no choice but to join the locked-down Uni Wi-Fi network. They are unable to have their own subnet and are not allowed to assign local printers/share etc.

At the moment they have a large MFC device with an Aten US221A 2 Port USB 2.0 Peripheral Sharing Device that two users connect via. It works OK but is a bit cumbersome and throws a wobbler from time-to-time.

Complicating matters is a new employee starting soon.

The Brother MFC has Wi-Fi, Ethernet and USB ports.

Any ideas on how this can be improved would be most welcome, especially given the extra person starting soon.

Thanks,

Peter.