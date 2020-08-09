Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing232011 error tip


#273171 9-Aug-2020 09:41
Error messages often provide no useful information. What, for example, is a ‘232011’ error?

 

This started popping up on an old mini-pc I resurrected when I tried to stream MSNBC on USTVGO. I did a search on it, found various browser setting recommendations and worked my way through them with no result. Then I noticed that the time and date settings were way off due to a failing CMOS battery. I have encountered this kind of thing before. When I fixed it, the error went away. 

 

I mention this here for the benefit of anyone who might encounter something similar. 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

  #2536947 9-Aug-2020 10:23
At least you got a number, which you can put into a search engine. Recent Microsoft software tends to give something to the effect of 'we encountered an issue' which doesn't help at all! The 'we' implies that it's a server-side problem, but apparently this message can appear with purely client-side issues too.

 

Meanwhile the latest Windows 10 update won't install because 'my device' apparently 'isn't ready' for it. Naturally I have multiple devices installed inside and plugged into my PC, but it doesn't bother to say which device is causing the problem. This seems to be an artefact of referring to the computer as a whole, which is a collection of devices, as a singular device.

