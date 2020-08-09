Error messages often provide no useful information. What, for example, is a ‘232011’ error?

This started popping up on an old mini-pc I resurrected when I tried to stream MSNBC on USTVGO. I did a search on it, found various browser setting recommendations and worked my way through them with no result. Then I noticed that the time and date settings were way off due to a failing CMOS battery. I have encountered this kind of thing before. When I fixed it, the error went away.

I mention this here for the benefit of anyone who might encounter something similar.



