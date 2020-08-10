Slightly odd one... got someone who gets sent emails as attachments, and then drags the attachments to a folder on the network for storage/sharing. Double clicking the file in Windows Explorer is fine, the email opens in the email client - but if they only click the file once to view via File Preview, it appears as below :

So its not rendering the email properly and displaying things such as the non breaking space. ( )

Is there any way to render an email "properly" in file preview to anyones knowledge ?

Thanks