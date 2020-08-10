Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing


#273213 10-Aug-2020 16:40
Things in the storage arena are always interesting to watch, At 40k USD this 100TB ssd is one hell of a lot of storage. Spinning hd's are still the better price point but one day the tables will turn I guess.

 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

  #2538023 10-Aug-2020 16:52
I'm hoping to get another year or two from my RAID box before replacing everything with SSDs.

 

I expect we will soon see generic RAID boxes with amd64 processors and perhaps 8 M.2 slots appearing on the market. These will be great for ZFS storage and significantly cheaper than large Synology or QNAP boxes both to buy and ship. With that cost greatly reduced, I'd consider an all-SSD NAS to be viable with about a 50% reduction in cost per terabyte. I don't think that day is too far away.

