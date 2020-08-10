I'm hoping to get another year or two from my RAID box before replacing everything with SSDs.

I expect we will soon see generic RAID boxes with amd64 processors and perhaps 8 M.2 slots appearing on the market. These will be great for ZFS storage and significantly cheaper than large Synology or QNAP boxes both to buy and ship. With that cost greatly reduced, I'd consider an all-SSD NAS to be viable with about a 50% reduction in cost per terabyte. I don't think that day is too far away.