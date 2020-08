Does anyone have any recommendations for a budget industrial PC for a local garage? They are open to salt air and get a lot of filthy dust through their conventional PCs which isn't great for longevity. Would be great to have a passive or close to it solution. Does anyone have recommendations for a local supplier for something basic? There seem to be a few options that are a bit spendy for their use case. Or would you just get something generic off AliExpress or similar?