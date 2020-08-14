Hi all


About to buy a laptop to replace my desktop.


What do you think it's worth?


Intel i5 3570k @ 3.4Ghz


16GB DDR3 


Asus P8Z77-V LK motherboard


Nvidia GeForce GTX660Ti graphics card


256GB SSD System drive


BD Writer iHBS212 2 - CD-R, CD-RW, CD-ROM, DVD-RAM, DVD-ROM, DVD-R, DVD-RW, DVD+R, DVD+RW, DVD-R DL, DVD+R DL, BD-R, BD-ROM, BD-RE


Reasonably new PSU - will confirm make and model


Monitor Crossover QHD270 (27" one bright pixel - not noticeable)


Storage drives (11TB Total):


1 x 1TB


2 x 2TB


2 x 3TB


Coolermaster CM690 II case


Windows 10 Pro 64-bit


Thanks.


Wanting to sell to replace with laptop.


Cheers.


 


 


 


 


 


 