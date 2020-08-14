Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing How to troubleshoot? - Google Chrome browser display weirdness


1221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#273289 14-Aug-2020 20:59
Send private message

How do I troubleshoot this display issue? I wouldn't even know what to search for.

 

With the window maximised, the Google Chrome menu is blank & higher up than it is supposed to be.

 

 

With the window not maximised, the menu displays correctly.

 

 

 

 

Somebody else had a similar issue. Maximised, all the tabs & the book marks bar had a gigantic white strip displayed instead. Restore the window & you could see all tabs & the bookmarks bar.

 

Clicking the white area results in no action performed. That means if I tried to click a certain area because I knew what button / tab was supposed to be in that position, nothing happened.

 

 




Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
4112 posts

Uber Geek


  #2541354 14-Aug-2020 21:22
Send private message

Appears not alone. 2 screens with different DPI sizing?

 

https://support.google.com/chrome/thread/48361981?hl=en

 

https://support.google.com/chrome/thread/49617169?hl=en

BDFL - Memuneh
67969 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2541355 14-Aug-2020 21:24
Send private message

Is this on the main screen or on a secondary display? I had weird things with Chrome on secondary display for years.




 

 

/dev/null
9472 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2541358 14-Aug-2020 21:33
Send private message

Also I know this doesn't answer your question but consider using Firefox. I found it far better than Chrome in many regards.




1221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2543367 18-Aug-2020 08:10
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

Also I know this doesn't answer your question but consider using Firefox. ...

 

Firefox at home, Chrome at work. C'est la vie

 

 




1221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2543368 18-Aug-2020 08:12
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Is this on the main screen or on a secondary display? I had weird things with Chrome on secondary display for years.

 

 

External monitor to laptop set as primary.

 

 




1221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2543369 18-Aug-2020 08:13
Send private message

Oblivian:

 

Appears not alone. 2 screens with different DPI sizing?

 

https://support.google.com/chrome/thread/48361981?hl=en

 

https://support.google.com/chrome/thread/49617169?hl=en

 

 

Thanks, I'll check these out. Monitors have different scaling, but would have to check on the DPI.




23490 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2543392 18-Aug-2020 08:47
Send private message

Try killing off all chrome processes including the tray icon thing and relaunching it with just one screen and see if it works better. Had something similar on my shed PC last night, its internal screen is 150% and the TV on it is 100% and it wouldnt work on the TV properly till I ended it and restarted it. Windows update rebooted the PC when I went out to use it was not logged in like normal.




BDFL - Memuneh
67969 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2543409 18-Aug-2020 09:08
Send private message

ANglEAUT:

 

freitasm:

 

Is this on the main screen or on a secondary display? I had weird things with Chrome on secondary display for years.

 

 

External monitor to laptop set as primary.

 

 

Yes, Chrome doesn't like these things...




 

 

1098 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2543416 18-Aug-2020 09:16
Send private message

So, how does Chrome behave using only your laptop display?

 

 




3905 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2543422 18-Aug-2020 09:37
Send private message

ANglEAUT:

 

michaelmurfy:

 

Also I know this doesn't answer your question but consider using Firefox. ...

 

Firefox at home, Chrome at work. C'est la vie

 

 

 

 

I use Opera at home, a corporate computer I use has Chrome installed by default, but I am able to load Opera and I run that. Perhaps you might be able to do the same with Firefox or another browser?




1221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2544086 18-Aug-2020 23:45
Send private message

Changing the scaling of your monitor seems to do the trick. You will have to find a scaling that works on your machine. Some report success at 100%, others at 125% & one even at 101%.

 

 

 

As per Celeste B in this thread, setting the DPI settings under "Compatibility Mode" also resolves the issue.




Create new topic




