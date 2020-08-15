Hi there,

I run a new i7 8700T desktop with Win 10 Education installed. All drivers and Windows are uptodate. The wireless Internect connection remains intact but webpages stop loading. Or they timeout often. Through trial and error and web searches I found that if I run the following script, one by one, on CMD, the problem get resolved for sometime only to run into the problem later again.

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /renew

In the same room, I run a Surface Pro machine (low specs, Win 10 Pro) with absolutely no wireless Internet issues. So it can't be the router that's playing up.

Any thoughts on how I can get this solved please?

Thank you!