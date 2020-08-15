Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi there,

 

I run a new i7 8700T desktop with Win 10 Education installed. All drivers and Windows are uptodate. The wireless Internect connection remains intact but webpages stop loading. Or they timeout often. Through trial and error and web searches I found that if I run the following script, one by one, on CMD, the problem get resolved for sometime only to run into the problem later again.

 

ipconfig /release
ipconfig /flushdns
ipconfig /renew

 

In the same room, I run a Surface Pro machine (low specs, Win 10 Pro) with absolutely no wireless Internet issues. So it can't be the router that's playing up.

 

Any thoughts on how I can get this solved please?

 

Thank you!

Hi, so what DNS record is the affected device using.

 

Cyril



Where do I find the 'DNS record'?

 

When pages do not load, it says DNS error or proxy error. Settings are exactly the same in the Surface Pro which works fine but the desktop doesn't.

 
 
 
 


ipconfig /all




