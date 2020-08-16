Hi There,

On Friday, I purchased a Surface Book 3 which has replaced my Surface Book 2.

I've significantly upgraded things in terms of processing power, RAM, hard drive etc which I wanted for reasons that are not relevant (at least I don't think they are) to this post. The SB3 is running Windows 10 Home whereas the SB2 was on Windows 10 Pro.

Because I sit in front of three screens with the SB plugged into a dock, I don't use the built in camera and have the lid of the SB closed. This has meant that I need to use a webcam for client meetings over Zoom and MS Teams. Last week I found an Logitech webcam that I had had in the cupboard for a number of years and plugged it in to the SB2 (this is before the picked up the SB3). It's a C525 and it plugged in to the dock and worked perfectly with the SB2.

Today I've largely finished installing all the software I want on the SB3 so I can use that and put away the SB2. One issue has cropped up though. The SB3 is telling me there is a Driver Error for the Logitech C525. I've told Windows to update the Driver but it tells me the right driver is installed and no matter what I do, it won't seem to work. I plugged the SB2 back into the dock and the camera again worked fine on it so it's not the camera itself.

I've been on the logitech website and found the setup software and installed it but it keeps telling me I need to plug in a camera for it to work ... even though the camera is plugged in. I've tried different USB ports on the dock and on the SB3 itself. One time it fired up for a bit and told me to restart to finish installing which I did. But when it rebooted, the same errors occurred.

I'd really appreciate some advice re how to correct this please as I really don't want to go and buy another webcam as I don't feel I should have to.

Many thanks

Paul