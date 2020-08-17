Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Desktop computing Can't access Gmail using web browser or Gmail app but can using Bluemail app


16238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#273340 17-Aug-2020 15:38
Send private message

I've noticed that as of a couple of days ago I can't access gmail in my web browser ( https://mail.google.com/ ) or using the Gmail app on my Android phone, but I can access it using BlueMail on my Android phone. Same behavior on my home and work computers.

 

Best guess is Bluemail is using IMAP, Google website and Gmail are using their API.

 

Before I spend time on this wondering if anyone else is seeing anything similar. I use PiHole for my network, but I've whitelisted mail.google.com with a wildcard match rule.

'That VDSL Cat'
12473 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2542966 17-Aug-2020 15:48
Send private message

All good here.




151 posts

Master Geek


  #2542979 17-Aug-2020 15:58
Send private message

Bluemail could be using a separate individualised app password and not your regular Gmail/Google account password. It could still be able log in if you have changed your regular password or had it changed/reset. Try resetting your google account password. Can you log into your Google account in general or is it just Gmail?

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
67949 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542996 17-Aug-2020 16:09
Send private message

Can you login to this https://myaccount.google.com/ ?




 

 

22952 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2543000 17-Aug-2020 16:21
Send private message

I like Bluemail, but noticed quite a few issues over the past month so uninstalled it and went back to the Samsung Email app, which has a few less bells and whistles, but works!



16238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2543101 17-Aug-2020 16:53
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Can you login to this https://myaccount.google.com/ ?

 

 

Yes, no problems.

 

networkn:

 

I like Bluemail, but noticed quite a few issues over the past month so uninstalled it and went back to the Samsung Email app, which has a few less bells and whistles, but works!

 

 

Bluemail is working fine, so is Thunderbird on my PC. Just not the Gmail web app or the gmail app. I think IMAP is working and some other access method is failing.

23482 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2543102 17-Aug-2020 16:53
Send private message

Firstly try it on a connection where you are not blocking resources that it may need to operate properly.

 

 




