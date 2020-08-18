Interesting press release for those using QNAP NAS devices

====

Taipei, Taiwan, August 17, 2020 – QNAP® Systems, Inc. (QNAP), a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced that the QuTScloud – a cloud Network Attached Storage (NAS) solution that enables deploying QTS (the QNAP NAS operating system) on cloud platforms – is available in AWS Marketplace.

Organizations that have stored most of their data on the cloud but lack a management system to capitalize on their digital assets can create a virtual QTS instance on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for implementing QuTScloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This cloud-based NAS solution not only provides a great solution to optimize cloud-based data usage, but also allows users to benefit from the services and functions of a QNAP NAS.

...

For more information about QuTScloud features, licensing, and installation, please visit https://www.qnap.com/go/solution/qutscloud/.