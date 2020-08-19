Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingPC Spontaneously Shutting Down


420 posts

Ultimate Geek


#273377 19-Aug-2020 11:45
Send private message quote this post

I've got a PC that is shutting down by itself, unexpectedly. It's a Lenovo M83 full size case, i5 4590, 8 Gb RAM, Radeon HD 8570, Win 10 Pro. It's about 5 years old and had run fine. It's been in storage for about a year and now runs OK, except sometimes it just shuts down. e.g. when my son is playing Fortnite. Normal email, browsing seems OK. System auto-sleep is switched off.

 

 

I'm guessing most likely reason is thermal cut off, maybe due to dust or damage from storage. It doesn't feel hot and at least one fan seems to be going OK. So I thought I'd open the case and have a look and then maybe also install a temp/fan monitoring app like HWiNFO or HWMonitor.

 

 

Does that sound like the right approach? Anything in particular to look for inside the case? Is there a dedicate fan for the graphics that could be faulty? Anyone have experience with any of the monitoring apps? Anything else this could be?

 

2822 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2544334 19-Aug-2020 11:52
Send private message quote this post

Heat sounds likely...  check the power supply, CPU, and graphics card fans.  There may be a chassis fan in the front or rear but these are less critical.

 

In my experience, the little graphic card fans just don't last.

 

If the graphics card fan is the problem, try pulling the graphics card and see if the onboard graphics are sufficient for Fortnite.  I've a 6th gen i5 and the onboard graphics are OK for Fortnite but I've not tried a 4th gen.




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams



420 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2544397 19-Aug-2020 12:41
Send private message quote this post

I've opened it up and had a look. All fans, include on graphics card, have dust onthem, but are running. It's hard for me to know if they are running fast enough though. I think I'll give them a clean, then install HWiNFO and watch it while my son plays Fortnite.

 
 
 
 


xpd

Covid-19 Free
10657 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2544400 19-Aug-2020 12:49
Send private message quote this post

Install Afterburner, keep eye on the GPU temps with that. 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

My TradeMe Goodies

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

