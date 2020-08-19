Heat sounds likely... check the power supply, CPU, and graphics card fans. There may be a chassis fan in the front or rear but these are less critical.

In my experience, the little graphic card fans just don't last.

If the graphics card fan is the problem, try pulling the graphics card and see if the onboard graphics are sufficient for Fortnite. I've a 6th gen i5 and the onboard graphics are OK for Fortnite but I've not tried a 4th gen.