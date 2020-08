I've got a PC that is shutting down by itself, unexpectedly. It's a Lenovo M83 full size case, i5 4590, 8 Gb RAM, Radeon HD 8570, Win 10 Pro. It's about 5 years old and had run fine. It's been in storage for about a year and now runs OK, except sometimes it just shuts down. e.g. when my son is playing Fortnite. Normal email, browsing seems OK. System auto-sleep is switched off.

I'm guessing most likely reason is thermal cut off, maybe due to dust or damage from storage. It doesn't feel hot and at least one fan seems to be going OK. So I thought I'd open the case and have a look and then maybe also install a temp/fan monitoring app like HWiNFO or HWMonitor.

Does that sound like the right approach? Anything in particular to look for inside the case? Is there a dedicate fan for the graphics that could be faulty? Anyone have experience with any of the monitoring apps? Anything else this could be?