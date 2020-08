Got a desktop PC, and I'm running low on memory while developing code. It has 2 sticks of 4GB and 1 of 8GB currently installed. I was planning to add 16GB memory, and I know the best setup is to have similar sized memory modules, but that means it becomes a bit more expensive than my budget :)

My PC is currently fast enough for what I'm doing with it, just wondering what the benefit is of replacing it with 2x16GB vs just adding 1x16GB?