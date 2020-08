Just a heads up, LG has REALLY bad repair facilities for their monitors in NZ, even when under warranty

During the first L4 lockdown my three 27UD69-W monitors all started to develop the same fault after ~2 years from purchase. LG initially directed me to call 2 different service centres which told me they only serviced whiteware.

Eventually I was directed to Teletech Electronics and dropped them off some time in May, only collected them at the start of August. Three month wait without the monitors because LG Australia took that long to dispatch replacement parts.

Upon setting the monitors back up, one of them now has an even worse fault than what I returned them for, but the repair took so long the first time around I'm questioning whether it's even worth returning them a second time

Long story short, I would strongly recommend you deal with the retailer you purchased it from directly because you will have more leeway to demand complete replacement if repairs take too long. Unfortunately I thought taking it to the LG authorised repairer directly would save time but ended up waiting 4 months