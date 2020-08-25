Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Where To Buy DDR4 Ram That Takes Paypal Payment Other Then Mightyape


193 posts

Master Geek


#274490 25-Aug-2020 13:50


where can i buy ddr4 ram where i can pay via paypal plz

Create new topic
116 posts

Master Geek


  #2549464 25-Aug-2020 14:22


Why not just purchase it in NZ?

1105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2549474 25-Aug-2020 14:34


Ebay or Newegg both accept paypal and have options that ship to NZ 

 
 
 
 




193 posts

Master Geek


  #2549492 25-Aug-2020 14:39


Mehrts:

 

Why not just purchase it in NZ?

 

 

 

 

i would do that but there is a lockdown and i have 120nzd on my paypal

 

 

 

i just found https://www.doolz.co.nz but most of the ram is out of stock

dt

693 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2549499 25-Aug-2020 14:47


newegg have an nz store front and take paypal



193 posts

Master Geek


  #2549502 25-Aug-2020 14:51


dt:

 

newegg have an nz store front and take paypal

 

 

 

 

ok i found ram that is in stock but wanted to know if 3200mhz 2x 8gb would work with my motherboard and cpu ryzen 5 2400g vega11

 

 

 

https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/B450M-GAMING-PLUS/



193 posts

Master Geek


  #2549503 25-Aug-2020 14:51


dt:

 

newegg have an nz store front and take paypal

 

 

 

 

ok i found ram that is in stock but wanted to know if 3200mhz 2x 8gb would work with my motherboard and cpu ryzen 5 2400g vega11

 

 

 

https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/B450M-GAMING-PLUS/

