Ebay or Newegg both accept paypal and have options that ship to NZ
Mehrts:
Why not just purchase it in NZ?
i would do that but there is a lockdown and i have 120nzd on my paypal
i just found https://www.doolz.co.nz but most of the ram is out of stock
dt:
newegg have an nz store front and take paypal
ok i found ram that is in stock but wanted to know if 3200mhz 2x 8gb would work with my motherboard and cpu ryzen 5 2400g vega11
https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/B450M-GAMING-PLUS/
dt:
newegg have an nz store front and take paypal
ok i found ram that is in stock but wanted to know if 3200mhz 2x 8gb would work with my motherboard and cpu ryzen 5 2400g vega11
https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/B450M-GAMING-PLUS/