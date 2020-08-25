Hi team,

Hope all are doing well during this current pandemic! Nice being in Whangarei being a little more isolated from Auckland..

We just got a HP ML110 G9 with Server 2019 in the office intended as a domain controller and file server.

The machine came with RAID 0 Configured with 2x2TB drives. This won't work for our office as we need redundancy.

I understand you cannot expand a RAID 0 array at all. I need to delete it and rebuild with RAID 1 as it stands or RAID 5 if I get another 2 disks..



Quick question regarding the HP Smart Storage Admin 2.6.0.18.0..



Can I configure Raid 5 with 2 disks then add the other 4 later and it should expand OK?

Is there anyway to salvage my current installed OS with Genuine key? I understand you cannot convert a RAID 0 to RAID 1...

If I can get my Key out of the OS then I won't have an issue but I do not have a copy of the key as it is a used server.. God knows who configures a server for enterprise use with RAID 0...



Thank you, Any insight is valuable..



