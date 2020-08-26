Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingout of video memory


195 posts

Master Geek


#274516 26-Aug-2020 15:06
Send private message quote this post



im getting this message on almost all games i play after a while now my pc is running ryzen 2400g vega 11 1x8gb ram 
ever since Monday ive been getting freezing in games or games will run fine then crash giving me this error shown in the photo
i have never ever had this problem before running any of the games i play and i play fortnite every day even putting everything low and 3d rendering scale on lowest i still have this problem

 

i have never changed anything any setting or installed any new programs or updated drivers or changed anything in the bios ect
i have no other programs running when playing games

i do want to upgrade the ram but first i want to make sure its a ram problem but i don't think it is as i ran a memtest twice and ram is fine 

 

its odd that im just now getting this problem anybody know what may cause it

Create new topic

xpd

Covid-19 Free
10668 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2550055 26-Aug-2020 15:08
Send private message quote this post

Highly recommend minimum 16GB for any PC these days, especially gaming. Moreso when using onboard video.

 

Ensure you're running latest BIOS and video/board drivers.

 

Also look at getting dedicated video card....

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

My TradeMe Goodies

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

 

I Twitch occasionally



195 posts

Master Geek


  #2550058 26-Aug-2020 15:14
Send private message quote this post

xpd:

 

Highly recommend minimum 16GB for any PC these days, especially gaming. Moreso when using onboard video.

 

Ensure you're running latest BIOS and video/board drivers.

 

Also look at getting dedicated video card....

 

 

 



yes i will check for a bios update

but its odd i never changed anything and now get this problem

 
 
 
 


/dev/null
9485 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2550118 26-Aug-2020 16:03
Send private message quote this post

Since you're running a Ryzen you really need 2 matching sticks of DDR4 ram to make the most of the on-board video.

 

Take note of the slots too - there are 2 pairs and they normally go Slot 1, 3, 2, 4 where "1 + 2" are the slots you should be using for dual channel mode. This can increase graphics performance on average by 40% on Ryzen APU's.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

Create new topic




News »

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.