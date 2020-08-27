I recently bought a wireless Mixcder E10 headphone. I was advised by the tech support person that I'd be able to use it for Zoom conference calls (using its built-in microphone) and not only for listening to music.

When I am having a Zoom conference call, I can barely hear what I am saying 'cos the thick over-ear headphones block out mouth-to-ear sound transmission. I feel like I am not part of the Zoom conversation then! Is there anyway for me to hear through the headphones what I am saying?



There are two playback devices when the headphone is in play: Mixcder Stereo and Mixcder Hands-free. Stereo option is what gives me really good sound quality but I unable to have a Zoom call using that option. For that I need to engage the Mixcder Hands-free. Is there a way for me to listen to Youtube going in the background on the Stereo option and still have a Zoom call?



After having a Zoom call using the Mixcder Hands-free option, when I go back to listening to Youtube, the system does not recognise the Mixcder Stereo option anymore even if I have to manually toggle from Mixcder Hands-free to Mixcder Stereo. What could be the reason for this please? It's a pain to keep unpairing and pairing them again to bring up the Stereo option going.

or....am I expecting too much from a headphone? Is there really no good wireless headphone that has excellent quality music playback and excellent quality sound recording/Zoom calls?

Thanks in advance!